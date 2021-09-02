Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,459.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,316.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

