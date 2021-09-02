ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $26.22 million and $2.17 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00135230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00160390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.75 or 0.07599418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.65 or 1.00077042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.13 or 0.01006781 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

