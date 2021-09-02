ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,898 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 373.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 212.3% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,109,000.

ARKK stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.87. 338,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,020,568. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.88.

