Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,128 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,995. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $103.64 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

