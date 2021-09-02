Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

