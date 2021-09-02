Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Semtech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Semtech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Semtech by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

