Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $174.42 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $177.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 183.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $5,121,827.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.