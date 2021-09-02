Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.59 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.