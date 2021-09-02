Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

