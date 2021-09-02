Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.