Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $79,725.12 and approximately $168.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,935.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.32 or 0.07576349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.75 or 0.01343231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00370674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00139877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.73 or 0.00612247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.92 or 0.00386344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.06 or 0.00356568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

