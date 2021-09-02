Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,337 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Ares Capital worth $20,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 66,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

