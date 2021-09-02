Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,062 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of ARNC opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.06.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.