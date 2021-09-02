Arcadia Biosciences’ (RKDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of -0.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

