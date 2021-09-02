Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,262. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -162.42 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.39.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, analysts predict that Appian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.