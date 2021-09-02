Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris Sells 57,216 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,282,845.54.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

