Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

