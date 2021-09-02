Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Update

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 785,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 899,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

APOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

