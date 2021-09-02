ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.14 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00009363 BTC on exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $251.82 million and $11.14 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00064857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00133490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00157093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.63 or 0.07540922 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,179.14 or 1.00141252 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.13 or 0.00814503 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 54,027,080 coins and its circulating supply is 53,676,383 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

