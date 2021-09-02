APA (NASDAQ:APA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “APA’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory bode well. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its high internal rates of return, is the real driver. APA’ slew of discoveries in offshore Suriname, through its joint venture with TotalEnergies, is another positive catalyst for the company. Over time, Suriname is expected to become one of APA’s major assets with significant cash flow potential. However, the company's high leverage restricts its financial flexibility. Moreover, APA’s 2016 Alpine High discovery, once hailed as a gamechanger, is struggling with natural gas production from the play considering the extremely low prices of the commodity prevailing at the Waha hub in West Texas. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get APA alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

NASDAQ APA opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.