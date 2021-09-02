Ansbert Gadicke Sells 1,846 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $125,550.50.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

