Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 1,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 159,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $633.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $83,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $83,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 39.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 563,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 410,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 27.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,447,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,289,000 after acquiring an additional 311,677 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $7,925,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $6,918,000.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

