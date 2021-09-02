Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anixa Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) by 549.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Anixa Biosciences worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ANIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.