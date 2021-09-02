Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.
In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
ANIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile
Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.
