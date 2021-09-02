Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €75.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €75.00 ($88.24) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.64 ($78.40).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

