Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target boosted by Truist from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLAN. reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.35.

NYSE PLAN opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Anaplan by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

