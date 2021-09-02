Analyzing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Group and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lucid Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Workhorse Group
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2.11
Institutional and Insider Ownership
1.1% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Lucid Group and Workhorse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lucid Group
|N/A
|N/A
|-$63.47 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Workhorse Group
|$1.39 million
|815.02
|$69.78 million
|($0.63)
|-14.51
Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.
Profitability
This table compares Lucid Group and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lucid Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Workhorse Group
|1,095.71%
|-100.88%
|-53.02%
Summary
Workhorse Group beats Lucid Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lucid Group
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.
