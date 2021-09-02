Analyzing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Group and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Workhorse Group 1 6 2 0 2.11

Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $16.71, suggesting a potential upside of 82.87%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Workhorse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Workhorse Group $1.39 million 815.02 $69.78 million ($0.63) -14.51

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Workhorse Group 1,095.71% -100.88% -53.02%

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Lucid Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

