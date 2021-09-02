Analyzing Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) & Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -6.92% -1.15% -0.36% Motorsport Games N/A -67.03% -49.91%

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Motorsport Games’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 20.14 -$4.00 million $0.14 808.71 Motorsport Games $19.05 million 10.13 -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Motorsport Games has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceridian HCM and Motorsport Games, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 1 4 5 0 2.40 Motorsport Games 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus target price of $106.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.08%. Motorsport Games has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Motorsport Games on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

