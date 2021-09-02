Analysts Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Target Price at GBX 774.60

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 802.50 ($10.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 47.77. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 785.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 748.19.

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

