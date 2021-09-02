Analysts Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Target Price at GBX 774.60

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 774.60 ($10.12).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 802.50 ($10.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 47.77. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 785.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 748.19.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
