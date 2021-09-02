Analysts Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target at $281.61

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

