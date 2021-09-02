Analysts Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) PT at $20.79

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BANC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.81. 5,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

