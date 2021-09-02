Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of QUIK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,513. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 6.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

