Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.71. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 42,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $1,005,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $65.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

