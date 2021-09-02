Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 708,829 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 126,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 80.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 175,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,544. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.