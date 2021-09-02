Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post sales of $105.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $408.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of IRWD opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.38. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 294,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228,223 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.