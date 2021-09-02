Analysts Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 77.8% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at $367,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.25 on Thursday. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.