Analysts Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to report $32.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.44 million and the highest is $33.49 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $12.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 168.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $129.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $134.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $163.57 million, with estimates ranging from $160.16 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,950. The company has a market cap of $526.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,026,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

