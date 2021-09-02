Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. 5,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ChromaDex by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

