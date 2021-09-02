Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $1,167,753.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.03. 870,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $80.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

