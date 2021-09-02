Analysts Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $1.52. World Acceptance posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRLD. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.38. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,923. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $199.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $47,005.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,615 shares of company stock worth $4,321,816. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 142,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 81.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.