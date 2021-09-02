Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). Stratasys reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $30,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 957,759 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $20,360,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3,091.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 608,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,343. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

