Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.19 Million

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report sales of $27.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $57.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $121.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 176,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,410 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 108,530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.