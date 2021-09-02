Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:OI opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
