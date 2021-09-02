Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Cutera also reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 15.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 64,001 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $50.56. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. Cutera has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $907.15 million, a PE ratio of 139.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

