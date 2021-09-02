Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

Altice USA stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Altice USA has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

