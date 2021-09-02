AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $116.41. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

