American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $69.82 and last traded at $71.13, with a volume of 1428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.40.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 107.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 8,203.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

