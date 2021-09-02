American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,226. The stock has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $300.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

