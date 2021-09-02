American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 78.8% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

American Tower stock opened at $297.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $298.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

