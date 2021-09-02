American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.59 million-$75.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.24 million.

American Public Education stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. 1,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APEI. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of American Public Education worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

