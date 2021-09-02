American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Announces $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $193.52 on Thursday. American National Group has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $195.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.97.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

