American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Announces $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of ANAT stock opened at $193.52 on Thursday. American National Group has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $195.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.97.
About American National Group
